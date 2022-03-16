Half Year 2022 EPE Capital Partners Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 16, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Peter Hayward-Butt - EPE Capital Partners Ltd - CEO & Senior Advisor



Thanks very much, and thanks very much to all of our investors and stakeholders who have taken the time to meet with us this morning. Yes, so it's nice to be able to sit in front of you today and talk about a strong operating performance. You would have seen in the results that we released this morning, a very strong operating performance with NAV up 24%, utilizing the Brait share price or 10% using the Brait NAV.



So again, a strong operating performance. Clearly, there's a bit of base effect in that given the impact of COVID over the last 2 years. But I think it's great to see over the last 6 months, the 24% increase in NAV does talk to the operating leverage in the business. And very importantly, most of that