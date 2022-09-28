Full Year 2022 EPE Capital Partners Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 28, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT

Many thanks, and thank you very much to all our stakeholders for taking the time to join us today. Just so that you know, we are subject to have load shedding at 12. Hopefully, everything is in order. But if you do lose us, we will endeavor to get back. But hopefully, that won't be the case.



In terms of the performance for -- I mean, the presentation for today, I thought we would touch briefly on the performance review over the last 12 months, how the portfolio has performed on the absolute and relative basis and spend a bit of time under Section 2, talking about some of the specific companies we focused on the top 90% by value. So the top 10-odd portfolio companies, which we can touch on, briefly talk about the liquidity analysis, as we've done historically, and then