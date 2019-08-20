Full Year 2019 EQT Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 20, 2019 / 11:30PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the EQT full year results conference call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Mick O'Brien, Managing Director of EQT. Please go ahead.



Michael Joseph O'Brien - EQT Holdings Limited - MD & Director



Good morning, everyone. It's Mick O'Brien here, and I'm with Phil Gentry, our Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operations Officer. We're talking to you this morning about EQT Holdings' annual results for the financial year 2019. And we're going to run through those results and talk about strategy and our outlook, and then we'll take questions at the end of the session.



So Equity Trustees had a very good year in the financial year 2019, and that's despite quite a challenging environment in financial services generally. And our result has primarily been driven by organic growth. So that's very positive. We have a solid pipeline of opportunities, and there is a lot of work in progress as we enter into FY '20.



You'll see throughout this presentation,