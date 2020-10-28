EQT Holdings Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 28, 2020 / 12:00AM GMT

Jeffrey Gibb Kennett - EQT Holdings Limited - Independent Chairman of the Board



Shareholders, ladies and gentlemen, good morning. My name is Jeffrey Kennett, and I'm Chairman of EQT Holdings Limited. I'd like to acknowledge the Wurundjeri people as the traditional owners of this land on which I am and all other indigenous people of the lands of where you are. We recognize their continuing connection to this land and pay our respects to their elders past and present and emerging leaders for the future.



On behalf of my fellow directors and executives and employees of EQT Holdings, it gives me great pleasure to welcome you to this 2020 Annual General Meeting. This meeting is the first time we have held it online due to our restrictions here in Melbourne. Nevertheless, I am confident we can deal with all the required business in this format.



While this online format may be familiar for some shareholders, I acknowledge it may be less so for others. However, I assure you that you will have the same opportunity to participate today as you would at a physical meeting. This includes being able to