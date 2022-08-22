Aug 22, 2022 / 12:30AM GMT
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to the EQT Holdings Full Year Results. (Operator Instructions)
I would like to advise all participants that this call is being recorded. Thank you, and I'd like to hand the call over to Mick O'Brien, Managing Director. Mick, take it away.
Michael Joseph OâBrien - EQT Holdings Limited - MD & Director
Thank you very much, and good morning, everyone. I'm here today with Philip Gentry, our Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer. And it's a very exciting day for EQT trustees.
So firstly, we're going to take you through our full year results for the financial year 2022, and that's an excellent set of results. But more exciting is we have announced this morning that we have entered a binding agreement to acquire Australian executives trustees from the Insignia Financial Group for $135 million. So the second part of the presentation, we will walk through that acquisition.
But let me first start with the results. I'm going to give you an overview of the results, and then Philip is
Full Year 2022 EQT Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 22, 2022 / 12:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...