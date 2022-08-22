Full Year 2022 EQT Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 22, 2022 / 12:30AM GMT

Michael Joseph OâBrien - EQT Holdings Limited - MD & Director



Thank you very much, and good morning, everyone. I'm here today with Philip Gentry, our Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer. And it's a very exciting day for EQT trustees.



So firstly, we're going to take you through our full year results for the financial year 2022, and that's an excellent set of results. But more exciting is we have announced this morning that we have entered a binding agreement to acquire Australian executives trustees from the Insignia Financial Group for $135 million. So the second part of the presentation, we will walk through that acquisition.



But let me first start with the results. I'm going to give you an overview of the results, and then Philip is