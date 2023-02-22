Half Year 2023 EQT Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 22, 2023 / 11:30PM GMT

Michael Joseph OâBrien - EQT Holdings Limited - MD & Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to this briefing on EQT Holdings' half year results to 31 December 2022. I'm Mick O'Brien. I'm the Managing Director of the company and helping today is Philip Gentry, our Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer.



So the agenda for this morning, I'm going to give you an overview of the results for the half year and also importantly, give you an update on how the AET acquisition and integration is going. Then I'll hand over to Philip, who's going to take you through the financials. I'll come back on to talk about the strategy and also the outlook for the company. And then we'll take questions at the end. So let's jump into it.



So this just gives us a summary of the headline results, and there's a couple of things I'll point out. Funds under management, administration and supervision is the main driver of our revenue. And you can see that's up to $155 billion, so 4.4% increase on the 30 June 2022 number. So that's a pretty good result. If you look at the revenue