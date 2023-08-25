Full Year 2023 EQT Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 25, 2023 / 12:30AM GMT

Michael Joseph OâBrien - EQT Holdings Limited - MD & Director



Hello, good morning, everyone. As numbers are building up, I'd just like to welcome everyone to this presentation of EQT Holdings' full year results to the 30th of June 2023. I'm Michael O'Brien, I'm the Managing Director of the group, and joining me today is Philip Gentry, our Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer.



So let me take you through the agenda for this morning. I'm going to give you an overview of the results, and then I'll talk particularly also about how the AET integration is going. Then Philip is going to cover the financials in some detail, and I'll come back to reaffirm what our strategy is and give you an outlook for the company, and then we can take questions at the end.



So let me first give you an overview of the results. So just at the headline level, our funds under management, administration, and supervision has increased to $160 billion, so up 7.5% on the prior year. And there are some big numbers in that, which I'll talk about shortly. Revenue was up to $141 million,