EROAD Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jul 30, 2020 / 04:45AM GMT

Graham Robert Stuart - EROAD Limited - Independent Chairman of the Board



I'm just looking at -- for the thumbs-up from our technical team. So yes, we're online. Thank you. (foreign language) Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for coming. I am looking out at Eden Park. It would be remiss of me, I think, not to acknowledge the passing yesterday of Andy Haden, who spent a lot of his time running up and down that green track there.



My name is Graham Stuart, and I'm the Chairman of EROAD Limited. On behalf of your directors; Steven Newman, our CEO; and the EROAD team, a very warm welcome to you and those of you that are following our meeting online. I appreciate that you've taken the time to join us, and we will update you on our 2020 financial year results and the progress we're making on delivering our strategy.



But before we kick off, I just want to sort of do a wee housekeeping thing. In the event of an emergency, if you just take your time and follow people who will tell you that they're in charge out the way you came through Gate A, and the assembly area is immediately