Half Year 2021 EROAD Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Steven Newman - EROAD Limited - CEO & Executive Director



So if we begin by going to Page 4, I'll begin. So really pleased with our half year results based on the difficult macroeconomic conditions that we faced. In all 3 markets, we were significantly impacted by COVID. That said, our half-year-on-half-year revenue grew 19%. And compared to FY '20 second half year, we grew 7%. EBITDA grew but was flat half-year-on-half-year. That really reflects the additional increase in operating expenditure as a result of accelerating both product development and also some of the spend-to-save opportunities. So