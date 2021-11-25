Half Year 2022 EROAD Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 25, 2021 / 10:00PM GMT

Steven Newman - EROAD Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



(technical difficulty)



The first half of FY '22 results. I think we've got most people in. So we will begin.



So it's been a solid half year, definitely very challenging macroeconomic conditions impacting all 3 markets. That said, we did see some growth. Alex will talk more about that. When you do a comparison year-on-year, it was $1.6 million of grants given around COVID in North America, which didn't happen this year. So the growth year-on-year, excluding that one-off, is the $2.2 million plus $1.6 million.



In terms of EBITDA, we're at $12.6 million. That includes $2 million of transaction and integration costs relating to the Coretex acquisition. So there are a number of one-offs that did clear in this half year. When Alex gets to those, you'll get to see what the accounting number is and what that normalizes with the removal of the one-offs.



In terms of AMRR, an increase year-on-year from $88.4 million to $92.9 million. Contracted unit growth, 6,500. Improvement round ARPU of $0.66, but when it's