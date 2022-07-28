EROAD Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jul 28, 2022 / 01:00AM GMT

Graham Robert Stuart - EROAD Limited - Independent Director



Welcome to the 2022 Annual Shareholders Meeting of EROAD Limited. My name is Graham Stuart. I'm the Chair of EROAD, and I'll be chairing your meeting today. Just by way of advice, Sara Gifford is traveling internationally today. So my colleagues on the stage are wearing masks when they're sitting on the stage, but we will be taking them off when we were at the (inaudible). And the notice of the annual meeting has been circulated to all shareholders. This sets the scope of what we are scheduled to discuss today and it also includes details of the 5 resolutions that we are due to consider. I'm pleased to confirm that there is a quorum present, and therefore, I declare the 2022 Annual Shareholders Meeting of EROAD open, and voting is now also open.



As you're aware, this is a hybrid meeting. We have shareholders in attendance here in Auckland today and also through the Computershare online platform, which I'm sure many of you have become familiar with over the last few years. Please note why you can now submit questions through the online