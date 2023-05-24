Full Year 2023 EROAD Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 24, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT

Mark Heine - EROAD Limited - CEO, Executive VP & Company Secretary



Good afternoon for those joining in New Zealand, and those joining from overseas and U.S. Good morning for those investors and supporters in Australia as well. So I'm Mark Heine, I'm EROAD's CFO -- CEO sorry, accompanied by Margaret Warrington, our CFO today as well. Okay. So I'll just go quickly through the agenda for today. So we'll start off with Margaret and myself go through our financial results for FY '23, including our financial performance. I'll then talk about our strategy for the year and conclude with our outlook and guidance.



Just to start us off, I mean, it's fair to say that FY '22 was a challenging year for EROAD. We had lost a way when it came to our cost base to our customers and to innovation. FY '23 has been a year, where we've had to turn it around and change. I just want to recognize that we have been deeply focused on changing and representing a rebuild and refocus for this year. [To] this year, we have to demonstrate our -- to shareholders our ability to execute. We have done this. We have delivered