EROAD Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jul 28, 2023 / 02:00AM GMT

Susan Marie Paterson - EROAD Limited - Independent Director



(foreign language), which in English translates hello, everyone, and welcome to this annual meeting. On behalf of the rest of the Board and management team at EROAD, welcome to the EROAD Annual Shareholders Meeting for 2023. My name is Susan Paterson, and I recently assumed the role of Chair of EROAD having been a Director since 2019.



I'm joined on stage by fellow directors, Graham Stuart, who has led us capably as Chair passed 5 years; Tony Gibson, who joins us for his last meeting; and Selwyn Pellet, who is the former CEO of Coretex. We are joined online by Barry Einsig and Sara Gifford from the U.S.A. Barry and Sara joined us in-person last month for several days of important meetings and are able to join virtually today, helping to reduce our carbon footprint.



We are also joined by Aaron Woolsey, from our audit partners, KPMG. And I'd like to acknowledge, we have Troy representative of Volaris here today, our new substantial shareholder.



Before we begin, a friendly reminder, to put your phone on silent. And in case