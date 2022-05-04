May 04, 2022 / 03:30AM GMT
Rob Bills - Emmerson Resources Limited - Managing Director & CEO
Well, thanks very much. And thanks, Chrissy, for that introduction and also to the audience for allowing me to give you a bit of an update on Emmerson. Just a disclaimer, this presentation has been released on our website. So you're more than welcome to have a look at it there.
So what are the value drivers in the junior sector? It's probably four key themes -- ground position. We've got projects in Tennant Creek, the Northern Territory, and New South Wales. It's around commodities in the commodity mix. We've got copper-gold -- obviously, copper-gold in Tennant Creek and in New South Wales and also, cobalt in Tennant Creek.
And then, really, it comes down to discoveries and your track record. To date, the theme that has really driven us of recent times is our cracker intersection at our Hermitage project, 116 meters at 3.4% copper and 0.88 grams per tonne gold. Now that intersection, we drilled last year, towards the latter part of last year, and that was ranked as one of the 16th best copper intersections in the world
Emmerson Resources Ltd at Vertical Events RIU Sydney Resources Round-Up Transcript
May 04, 2022 / 03:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...