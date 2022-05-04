May 04, 2022 / 03:30AM GMT

Rob Bills - Emmerson Resources Limited - Managing Director & CEO



Well, thanks very much. And thanks, Chrissy, for that introduction and also to the audience for allowing me to give you a bit of an update on Emmerson. Just a disclaimer, this presentation has been released on our website. So you're more than welcome to have a look at it there.



So what are the value drivers in the junior sector? It's probably four key themes -- ground position. We've got projects in Tennant Creek, the Northern Territory, and New South Wales. It's around commodities in the commodity mix. We've got copper-gold -- obviously, copper-gold in Tennant Creek and in New South Wales and also, cobalt in Tennant Creek.



And then, really, it comes down to discoveries and your track record. To date, the theme that has really driven us of recent times is our cracker intersection at our Hermitage project, 116 meters at 3.4% copper and 0.88 grams per tonne gold. Now that intersection, we drilled last year, towards the latter part of last year, and that was ranked as one of the 16th best copper intersections in the world