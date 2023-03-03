Mar 03, 2023 / 04:30PM GMT

Rob Bills - Emmerson Resources Limited - MD and CEO



Well, good morning, everyone. Thanks for the opportunity to give you an update on Emmerson. This picture on the opening slide here is our discovery hole in Tennant Creek at Hermitage. It was ranked as one of the best drill holes in the world -- best copper, gold drill holes in the world last year.



A little disclaimer. Just an overview, we're a gold, copper, cobalt, bismuth explorer. We're unique in that we've broken the business into two distinct parts, primarily a exploration company using new technology. And we're focused on two of the hottest exploration hotspots in Australia: the Tennant Creek mineral field in Northern Territory and the Macquarie Arc in New South Wales. So that's the first part of the business. Second part of the business is the emerging royalty business. So we have no designs to go into the production. We are primarily building a royalty business to also derisk our project going forward.



So basically, as I said, were in Tennant Creek. It's one of the highest-grade gold fields in Australia. And we all know that