Q3 2019 Telecom Egypt Co SAE Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 14, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Telecom Egypt's Third Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call. I now hand over the call to Hassan Abdelgelil. The floor is yours, sir.



Hassan Abdelgelil - CI Capital Research - Analyst



Hello, everyone. This is Hassan Abdelgelil from CI Capital. I would like to welcome you all to Telecom Egypt's Third Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call. Joining us from Telecom Egypt, Mr. Adel Hamed, Managing Director and CEO; Mr. Mohamed Shamroukh, CFO; and Ms. Sarah Shabayek, Investor Relations, Senior Director.



I'm now going to hand over the call to Ms. Sarah Shabayek to begin the company's presentation, which will be followed by a Q&A session. Sarah, the floor is yours.



Sarah Shabayek - Telecom Egypt Company S.A.E. - Head of IR



Thank you, Hassan, and thanks to CI Capital for hosting this quarter's conference call. Good afternoon and welcome to our Q3 2019 earnings call. We will start the call with a briefing of the operational performance in the quarter presented by our CEO, Adel Hamed,