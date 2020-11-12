Q3 2020 Telecom Egypt Co SAE Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 12, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Sarah Shabayek - Telecom Egypt Company S.A.E. - Head of IR



Hi, everyone. This is Sarah Shabayek from Telecom Egypt. Unfortunately, our CEO is delayed. So we will start the call without him. He is possibly able to join in the Q&A session. So Hasan, let's kick it off.



Hassan Abdelgelil - CI Capital Research - Analyst



Okay, perfect. Hello, everyone. This is Hassan Abdelgelil from CI Capital. I would like to welcome you all to Telecom Egypt's Third Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call.



Joining us from Telecom Egypt is Ms. Sarah Shabayek, Investor Relations Senior Director; Mr. Wael Hanafy, Senior Finance Director; Mr. Tarek Abdelhamid, Chief Marketing Officer; and hopefully, we will be joined by Mr. Adel Hamed, the CEO, later.



I'm now going to hand over the call to Ms. Sarah Shabayek to begin the company's presentation, which will be followed by a Q&A session. Sarah, the floor is yours.



Sarah Shabayek - Telecom Egypt Company S.A.E. - Head of IR



Thank you, Hassan, and thanks to CI Capital for