Q1 2021 Telecom Egypt Co SAE Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Okay. Good morning, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome all to Telecom Egypt's First Quarter 2021 Results Discussion. From Telecom Egypt, we are pleased to be joined by Mr. Adel Hamed, Managing Director and CEO; Mr. Mohamed Shamroukh, CFO; and Ms. Sarah Shabayek, Investment Decision Support and IR Senior Director.
As usual, we are going to start the webinar by a brief discussion about the results presented by management. This, as usual, is followed by a Q&A session. (Operator Instructions)
With no further delays, I will now hand over the call to management. Please go ahead.
Sarah Shabayek - Telecom Egypt Company S.A.E. - Head of IR
Thank you, Mariam, and thanks to [Fares Research] for hosting this quarter's conference call. Good afternoon, and welcome to our Q1 2021 earnings call. We will start the call with a briefing of the operational performance in the quarter presented by our CEO, Adel Hamed, followed by the key financial highlights presented by Mohamed Shamroukh, our CFO. We will also be joined in the Q&A session by Tarek
May 11, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
