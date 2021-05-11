Q1 2021 Telecom Egypt Co SAE Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Welcome all to Telecom Egypt's First Quarter 2021 Results Discussion. From Telecom Egypt, we are pleased to be joined by Mr. Adel Hamed, Managing Director and CEO; Mr. Mohamed Shamroukh, CFO; and Ms. Sarah Shabayek, Investment Decision Support and IR Senior Director.



Sarah Shabayek - Telecom Egypt Company S.A.E. - Head of IR



Thank you, Mariam, and thanks to [Fares Research] for hosting this quarter's conference call. Good afternoon, and welcome to our Q1 2021 earnings call. We will start the call with a briefing of the operational performance in the quarter presented by our CEO, Adel Hamed, followed by the key financial highlights presented by Mohamed Shamroukh, our CFO. We will also be joined in the Q&A session by Tarek