Aug 10, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
Ahmed Abdelmeguid - Beltone Securities Brokerage S.A.E., Research Division - Research Analyst
(technical difficulty)
2Q '21 results conference call hosted by Beltone Financial. My name is Ahmed Abdelmeguid, Telecom's Analyst at Beltone Research. Today's speakers are Mr. Adel Hamed, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Mohamed Shamroukh, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Wael Hanafy, Senior Director of Finance; and Mr. Tarek Abdelhamid, Chief Marketing Officer.
(Operator Instructions)
I will now give the floor to Mr. Wael Hanafy, Senior Director of Finance.
Wael Hanafy - Telecom Egypt Company S.A.E. - Senior Director of Finance
Thank you, Ahmed, and thank you to Beltone Financial for hosting this quarter's conference call. Good afternoon, and welcome to our quarter 2 2021 earnings call. We will start the call with a briefing of the operational performance in the quarter presented by our CEO, Mr. Adel Hamed, followed by the key financial highlights presented by Mr. Mohamed Shamroukh, our CFO. Kindly note that the presentation
Q2 2021 Telecom Egypt Co SAE Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 10, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...