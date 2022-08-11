Q2 2022 Telecom Egypt Co SAE Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Ingy EL Diwany - Beltone Securities Brokerage S.A.E., Research Division - Research Analyst



Hello, everyone. This is Ingy EL Diwany from Beltone Financial. I'd like to welcome you all to Telecom Egypt's 2Q '22 Results Conference Call. We are pleased to have on the line engineer Adel Hamed, Managing Director and CEO; Mohamed Shamroukh, CFO; and Wael Hanafy, Finance Senior Director.



Now I'll hand over the call to Telecom Egypt's team, who will start with a brief update, and then we will open the floor for a Q&A session. Wael, please go ahead.



Wael Hanafy - Telecom Egypt Company - Senior Director of Finance



Thank you, Ingy, and thanks to Beltone Financial for hosting this quarter's conference call. Good morning, and good afternoon to everyone. Earlier today, we issued a press release announcing our financial results for the second quarter of 2022 as well as other operational highlights. A copy of the press release is available on our IR website. We will start with a briefing of the operational performance in the quarter presented by our CEO, Mr. Adel