Q1 2023 Telecom Egypt Co SAE Earnings Call Transcript

May 30, 2023 / NTS GMT

Noha Baraka - CI Capital Research - Sector Head of Fintech



Thank you for dialing in. This is Noha Baraka from CI Capital Research. We have the pleasure to be hosting today Telecom Egypt's First Quarter Results Conference Call. From the management team, we have with us Mr. Mohamed Nasr Mohamed Ali, Managing Director and CEO; Mr. Mohamed Shamroukh, CFO; Mr. Wael Hanafy, Finance Senior Director; and Tarek Abdelhamid, Consumer Sales and Marketing Senior Director.



As usual, we will start off with a brief presentation by the management team, and then we will open the floor for the questions. Mr. Mohamed, please go ahead. Thank you.



Wael Hanafy - Telecom Egypt Company - Senior Director of Finance



Thank you, Noha, and thank you for CI Capital for hosting this quarter's conference call. Many as today, you issue that we are announcing our financial results for the first quarter of 2023, as well as other operational highlights. A copy of the press release is available on our IR website. We will start with the briefing of the operational performance in the quarter