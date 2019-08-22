Aug 22, 2019 / 11:00PM GMT

Jane M. Hastings - Event Hospitality & Entertainment Limited - CEO, MD & Director



We'll just wait for people to take a seat. For those of you here, I bet, you're saying wow, what an amazing seat. Our new boutique seat which is exceptionally comfortable and we'll talk more about that in a moment and thanks to people who are dialing in. So let's get started.



Right, overview of results. Our group revenue was up 2% to $998 million. We had a good result from Hotels, Thredbo and underlying Entertainment New Zealand all delivering earnings growth. Entertainment Australia was impacted by the lineup and I'll talk a little bit about that later. Record Event New Zealand box office and underlying earnings growth once we remove the impact of the Queensgate insurance proceeds. Remember a few years ago there was the earthquake in Wellington and, obviously, we needed to close the Queensgate cinema at that time.



And record Hotels group EBIT and I'll talk more about that, another record result from Thredbo with great snow conditions and a lot of good yield management practices. The valuation of