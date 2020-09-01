Sep 01, 2020 / 12:00AM GMT

Jane M. Hastings - Event Hospitality & Entertainment Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Thank you. Well, thanks for joining us today to give an update on the results from what is accurately described as an unprecedented period and the 110-mile history of Event Group. From drought to bushfires and floods to COVID-19, we haven't continued to face challenges daily, and I could not be prouder of how well our teams have responded and continue to step up to deliver shareholders the best possible results. We are certainly challenged first, scenario ready and agile enough to be able to face whatever is ahead of us. This in itself is a monumental achievement.



Pre COVID-19, we made solid progress on delivering against our strategic plan, achieving group revenue, EBITDA and PBIT growth. In fact, it was the second highest EBITDA