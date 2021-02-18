Feb 18, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT

Jane M. Hastings - Event Hospitality & Entertainment Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Good morning, everyone, and thanks for dialing in. With me today, I have Greg Dean, Director of Finance; David Stone, Company Secretary; and Mathew Duff, Director of Commercial. We'll move just through this at a top line level to enable much time for questions at the end.



Okay. On the summary. It's clear that the pandemic has driven our revenue down by $466 million, and we've had a very strong response to mitigate that EBITDA loss to $31 million. Globally, our industries have been impacted, and hotels, cinemas and ski resorts, and we're pleased that EVENT's markets have performed better. Only 56% of global cinemas were open. And given that blockbuster films have a day-and-date release, that delayed most of those releases.