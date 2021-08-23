Aug 23, 2021 / 04:00AM GMT

Jane M. Hastings - Event Hospitality & Entertainment Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for dialing in. With me today, I have Greg Dean, Director of Finance, David Strong, our Company Secretary; and Mathew Duff, Director of Commercial.



Okay. Whilst the year continued to be materially impacted by the pandemic, the second half performance of each of our divisions that were open, clearly demonstrated that when government restrictions are lifted, demand returns quickly. In Entertainment with 80% of cinemas in the U.S.A. opened by the end of the year, and cinemas reopening globally, studios began to release blockbuster films. We evidenced the immediate demand from customers returning to cinemas, an example of that being Easter 2021 weekend, outperforming the pre