Feb 21, 2022

Welcome to the EVT Half Year Results Call.



Jane M. Hastings - Event Hospitality & Entertainment Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining our first half results presentation today. Joining me is Greg Dean, our Director of Finance; David Stone, Company Secretary; and Mathew Duff, Director of Commercial and Entertainment Germany.



First half was a challenging period due to materially greater government mandated COVID-19 restrictions when compared to the prior comparative period. To highlight a few of these restrictions, the combination of the New South Wales and Victoria lockdown from July to October 2021 and the continued impact of international border closures resulted in 31% of our overall available rooms in lockdown zone, and this compared to 18% in the prior year.



In Australia, cinemas in