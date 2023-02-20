Half Year 2023 EVT Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 20, 2023 / 03:00AM GMT

Jane M. Hastings - EVT Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Thank you. But before we get started, I'd like to acknowledge the traditional custodians of the land on which we are meeting today, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. I'd like to pay my respects to elders past, present and emerging, and I'd like to acknowledge any and all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people joining us today.



So good afternoon, and thanks for dialing in or attending our half year results presentation. We're delighted with the strong recovery trends across all divisions in the first half, including record results for Thredbo and our Hotels division.



Revenue was up $225 million on the prior half, excluding German Bridging Aid subsidy income, which was recognized last year. And pleasingly, revenue is only down 8.3% on the comparative pre-COVID period in FY '19.