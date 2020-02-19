Half Year 2020 Experience Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 19, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the Experience Co Half Year 2020 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I'd now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, CEO, Mr. John O'Sullivan. Thank you. Please go ahead.



John OâSullivan - Experience Co Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Kevin. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you very much for your time this morning. Owen Kemp and myself will be taking you through our first half FY '20 results.



Before I hand over to Owen to jump through and walk through our financials for the first half of 2020, I'd like to give you a very quick business update. And certainly, from an environmental point of view, I guess, we can all say that we are existing in a pretty extraordinary environment currently, particularly over the last 2 months. But I think though to reset a couple of things is that it's very important to note that our core strategy that we announced to