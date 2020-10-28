Experience Co Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 28, 2020 / 12:00AM GMT

Kerry Robert East - Experience Co Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good afternoon. I am Bob East, Chair of EXP Board, and I welcome all shareholders and guests to Experience Co's AGM, which is being held as a virtual online meeting. All attendees will be able to watch a live webcast of the meeting. In addition, shareholders and proxy holders will have the ability to ask questions online and submit their votes.



I have confirmed with the Company Secretary that a quorum is present and therefore declare the Annual General Meeting open. I welcome my fellow directors who are also online. Nonexecutive directors, Anthony Boucaut; Neil Cathie; Michelle Cox; CEO and Executive Director, John O'Sullivan. Also online, our CFO, Owen Kemp; and Company Secretary, Fiona van Wyk. Cameron Hume, Partner of RSM, the company's auditor; representatives from Boardroom Pty Limited, the company's share registry; Boardroom Media; and Lumi Technology are facilitating the online meeting today. If we experience any technical issues during the meeting, a short recess may be required [should this] occur, we will