Full Year 2021 Experience Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 26, 2021 / 12:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome, everybody, to the Boardroom Experience Co Full Year 2021 Results Call. (Operator Instructions)



So I would like to thank you all for joining us today and hand over to our first speaker and Chief Executive Officer, John OâSullivan .



John OâSullivan - Experience Co Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Thanks very much. Well, good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thanks very much for your time this morning, and welcome to the Experience Co Financial Year 2021 Results Presentation Call. With me today is Owen Kemp, Experience Co's Chief Financial Officer. And this morning, the format will be I'll provide some context and overview of the year that's been. Owen will walk you through our financial results in a bit more detail, and then both of us will wrap things up with providing you with -- you on the strategic outlook and a quick trading update. And then we're happy to take your questions.



So turning to Slide 4 of the presentation. Financial year 2021 presented without question some of the most challenging and irregular