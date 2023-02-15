Half Year 2023 Experience Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 15, 2023 / 11:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Experience Co Half Year '23 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) CEO, John O'Sullivan; and CFO, Owen Kemp will present the results for the half year, followed by a question-and-answer session. (Operator Instructions)



I'd now like to hand the conference over to CEO, John O'Sullivan. Please go ahead, John.



John OâSullivan - Experience Co Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Thanks very much. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. And can I start by acknowledging the traditional owners of the country that we now gather on here in Gadigal Country in the Eora Nation and Elders past, present and also emerging.



Thank you very much for your time this morning, and it's our pleasure to present to you Experience Co's first half of FY '23 financial results. With me this morning, as per usual, is EXP CFO, Owen Kemp. And on slide 3, you'll find the format for the meeting that the moderator has already outlined, being a business update provided by myself, followed by Owen running