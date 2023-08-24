Full Year 2023 Experience Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 24, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to Experience Co FY '23 Results Conference Call (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to CEO, John OâSullivan. Please go ahead.



John OâSullivan - Experience Co Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for your time again this morning. With me here is Owen Kemp, EXP's Chief Financial Officer. And this morning, it gives us great pleasure to be able to deliver our results presentation for financial year 2023. Just turning to Slide 3 on the agenda for this morning and as per previous results presentations that we've conducted with you, the structure will be no different. I'll provide an overview of the year, via our business update of the business. Owen will do a deeper dive into the financial results of the company for the financial year, and then I will close this segment by giving an update on strategy trading update for the month of July, and also how we're seeing the outlook for the remainder of the half. Of course, at