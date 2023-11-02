Experience Co Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 02, 2023 / 12:30AM GMT

Bob East - Experience Co Limited - Chair of the Board



I confirm that a representative of Boardroom Proprietary Limited has been appointed to act as Returning Officer for conducting and determining the results of the poll. The FY23 annual report provided a comprehensive overview of the performance of the business in FY23, and John will expand on this in his presentation. I will therefore only provide a high-level summary today.



FY23 was the first financial year since FY19 that the business was not impacted by the pandemic restrictions. The business experienced the strongest trading volumes since FY19, delivering a 95% increase year-on-year revenue and underlying EBITDA of $11.3 million. Tropical North Queensland and New Zealand were standout recovery markets in FY23.



As international inbound markets