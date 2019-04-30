Q1 2019 Fcmb Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladi Balogun - FCMB Group Plc - Group Chief Executive



Thank you. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and once again welcome to the call.



I have with me in the room today Mr. Kayode Adewuyi, who is the CFO for our [CMB] group. Also present in the room is Adam Nuru, the CEO of the bank, and Yemisi Edun, Mrs. Yemisi Edun, the CFO of the bank. We also have Toyin Olaiya, who is the bank's Chief Risk Officer. Representing Asset and Wealth management is Mr. James Ilori. Representing the Investment Banking Group is Tolu Osinibi and we also have the Group's Chief Digital Officer, Emeka Eboegbune, as well as Ori Rewane who heads Investor