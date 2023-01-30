Jan 30, 2023 / 10:30PM GMT

Ruth Sloley FirstWave Cloud Technology Limited-Senior Executive Assistant&HR Business Partner



John, would you like to start the call?



John Grant FirstWave Cloud Technology Limited-Non-Executive Chairman



Thanks very much, Ruth. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to FirstWave Cloud Technology's FY23 second-quarter shareholder update. I'm John Grant, FirstWave's Non-Executive Chair. I'm joined by Danny Maher, our Managing Director and CEO; and Iain Bartram, our Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary.



We're going to run through the agenda that you can see on the slide. I'll give you my headline view of the past quarter first. Our Danny will then talk to the key highlights for the quarter before Iain provides more detail on financial performance.



Danny will then provide a broader update on the whole business in terms of how the strategy we set at the beginning of the year is gaining traction and more specifically, on the sales initiatives that are being undertaken and the outcomes