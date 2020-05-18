May 18, 2020 / 03:00AM GMT

Anthony C. Klok - Frontier Digital Ventures Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



All right. Good afternoon, everybody. Good morning, perhaps, in Malaysia. My name is Anthony Klok, and I am the company's Chairman. It is my pleasure to welcome you to the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Frontier Digital Ventures Limited. It is now 11:00 a.m. in Malaysia and 1:00 in the afternoon in Australia, and that is the time appointed for the meeting. So as we have a quorum, I declare the meeting open.



Since FDV listed on the Australian Stock Exchange, we've always held hybrid AGMs, that is, using technology and also welcoming shareholders in person at the meeting. Due to COVID-19, obviously, this is our first virtual meeting. And although we've had a practice run and things have gone smoothly, we should all be aware that it is a technology platform we haven't used before, and hopefully, there'll be no issues. If any of the participants in today's meeting are unfamiliar with some of the functions of the Zoom technology such as audio, video and the muting of voice, we'll try our best to assist you during