Shaun Antony Di Gregorio - Frontier Digital Ventures Limited - Founder, CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to another FDV call. This is our half year results that were released to the market this morning. As many of you who might follow us would know, we released our quarterly also back in July, so most of the financial data are in the market today. We hope to use this as an opportunity to talk a little bit more about our operational update, our strategy update and what's happening moreover in the markets.



It's also worth noting that we actually were listed on the ASX on August 26, I think, in 2016. So this serves as our fourth anniversary of being a listed company. It's been quite a journey, and we'd like to thank those who are on the call who may have been shareholders