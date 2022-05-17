May 17, 2022 / 03:00AM GMT

Anthony Klok -



(technical difficulty)



[Shaun Antony] to join the conversation, Pat so ever directed. So again apologize but we'll now kick off proceedings.



I am Anthony Klok and I am the Company's Chairman. It's my pleasure to welcome you all to the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Frontier Digital Ventures Limited. It is now 11:10 AM in Malaysia and 1:10 PM Australian Eastern Time. That's the time we'll open the meeting. Will be slightly late. As we have a quorum, I declare the meeting open.



Due to the ongoing COVID health concerns with public meetings, we have chosen to hold this fully virtual meeting. And despite the problems will go ahead with it as Virtual Meeting, I believe next time around its probably back to a hybrid type of meeting as ordering by the ASX.



This meeting is being hosted by FDV's Office in Malaysia. If I could introduce my fellow directors, I have got Mr. Shaun Di Gregorio; Ms. Frances Po, and Mr. Mark Licciardo. Mark is also the Company Secretary of the Company. The Company's Auditor Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu is represented here by [Annika Osterberg] and