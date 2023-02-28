Feb 28, 2023 / 04:00AM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



Hello, everyone. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Frontier Digital Ventures FY '22 Full Year Results Briefing. (Operator Instructions) I'd now like to hand the conference over to Shaun Di Gregorio, Founder and CEO. Please go ahead.



Shaun Antony Di Gregorio - Frontier Digital Ventures Limited - Founder, CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director



Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining our full year results call. We posted the results this morning, along with this deck that I'll walk you through over the next 20 or 30 minutes. As many of you might know, we do release our quarterly update. And when we do that, we include most of the financial information for the preceding period, which, in this case, would have covered the full year. This is obviously a more complete and full report of the full year results. So we'll walk through those this morning.



In terms of what we'll cover, we'll go through the statutory results, we'll have a look at some of the financials and more importantly, remind people of the