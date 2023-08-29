Aug 29, 2023 / 02:00AM GMT

Operator



Thank you, everyone, for standing by, and welcome to the Frontier Digital Ventures Half Year 2023 Results Briefing. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand over to Shaun Di Gregorio, Founder and CEO.



Shaun Antony Di Gregorio - Frontier Digital Ventures Limited - Founder, CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director



Good morning and good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for tuning in again for our half year results. You will have seen much of this information in our quarterly, which came out at the end of July. And this is, of course, our statutory results as presented to the market. Along with the 4D was this investor presentation, which I'm going to step through, not slide by slide, but for the most part, as Katrina, the host mentioned, certainly, I'm happy to take questions once we're through and you can post those as per the instructions.



The headlines for us just from an overview perspective, again, it's really reminding people that our business is founded on a pretty familiar model, which is the online classified marketplace. These