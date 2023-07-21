Fenix Resources Ltd at Noosa Mining Conference Transcript

Jul 21, 2023 / 12:15AM GMT

John Welborn - Fenix Resources Limited - Chairman



Good morning. Can you hear me? Mic's on. Thanks very much for the intro, Nick. Congratulations to everyone for making it through to day three.



And I'm very excited. It's the first time I've presented a small-scale West Australian iron ore miner in the critical minerals green tech section. So if you've wandered in here interested in lithium and battery metals and the exciting space of rare earths and others, nickel, I'm about to tell you a very exciting story.



And it's in iron ore. I burn a million liters of diesel a month, and we don't even have yet the future industry section of our company. But we do make a lot of money, and we do pay our shareholders a dividend. And I think we've got a really exciting story. So stay tuned for it.



And as Nick said in the introduction, we've recently made a major acquisition having bought Mount Gibson's Midwest assets in WA. And as you can see on the title of the presentation, that's on the ASX and on our website. It's a game changer for Fenix.



But let me introduce the company to you