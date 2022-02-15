Feb 15, 2022 / 04:30AM GMT
Unidentified Participant
AuTECO Minerals is a Perth-based gold exploration company that's rapidly growing the Pickle Crow deposit in Ontario, Canada, with one of the highest-grade undeveloped gold resources globally. We welcome Chief Operating Officer, Darren Cooke, who will present an update on recent exploration activities and the exciting plans for AuTECO.
Darren?
Darren Cooke - AuTECO Minerals, Ltd. - COO
Thank you very much, and it's a great day to be here for AuTECO, big milestone in our history. Today, we put out our resource update, which now stands at 2.23 million ounces at a staggering grade of 7.8 grams per tonne. So that's been the culmination of a lot of hard work from the team on the ground. And it's a pleasure to be here to present the story and really explain why this is a compelling growth opportunity.
So look, introduction to AuTECO. We're a Canadian-focused, ASX-listed explorer with one of the highest-grade resources globally, and we have an exceptional growth trajectory. So we've consistently been adding resource ounces, but the
