Auteco Minerals Ltd at Red Cloud Fall Mining Showcase Transcript

Nov 09, 2022 / 03:20PM GMT

Darren Cooke - AuTECO Minerals Limited - CEO



Yeah, thank you very much, and I'd just like to say thank you to Red Cloud for having us here to present. I'm actually just on my way to our site and our project that's in Northern Ontario, so I figured it would be a good opportunity to drop in and provide a bit of an update on AuTECO Minerals and who we are, the project we've got, and what our plans are for what was one of Canada's highest-grade-producing gold mines historically.



While we're waiting, I'll just give you a bit of an introduction to AuTECO. We're an Australian ASX-listed company, but we are focused on the old Pickle Crow Gold Project, which is located in Northern Ontario. So you can see here the location: fantastic spot, 400 kilometers north as the crow flies from Thunder Bay, and it is a true Tier 1 jurisdiction. Although Northern Ontario is considered quite remote, it is well serviced by infrastructure. We have paved highways all the way there, all-year access, and great airport. And one of the other things that we have running through the property is the hydro power, so that gives us a