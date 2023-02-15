Feb 15, 2023 / NTS GMT

Darren Cooke - AuTECO Minerals Ltd - CEO



Thank you, Chrissie, and yeah I'm pretty sure you'll see by the end of this presentation we do have quite a bit to crow about, it's a great project and hopefully people can really understand that and the potential upside that we have on the project itself. okay.



So look this is the Explorers Conference and what I want to give you a flavour of today is the regional upside potential that we have at this Pickle Lake project. What we've managed to secure is an entire mineral district not just the Pickle Crow deposit and one of the reasons we went to Canada is because these opportunities were still available.



And we have sensational prospectivity and I'll take you through some of that in coming slides. So look just a brief overview of the company itself, we're located in Ontario Canada and for those of you that don't know much about Ontario it is a true tier 1 jurisdiction in every sense of the word.



And you know I know there's been a lot of comments around permitting in Canada, I can absolutely assure you that where we are working and the people