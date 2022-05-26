May 26, 2022 / 04:30AM GMT

Geoffrey James Wilson - Future Generation Global Investment Company Limited - Founder & Acting Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Seventh Annual General Meeting of Future Generation Global Limited. I'm Geoff Wilson, and as acting Chair of your Board of Directors, I'll be chairing the meeting today. This is a hybrid meeting I've held both online and in person. The hybrid meeting format allows those that cannot join us in person, to participate.



Before we begin, I'd like to acknowledge the Gadigal people of the Eora nation, and pay my respects to elders past and present, who have been custodians of this land on which I stand for tens of thousands of years. I also acknowledge the custodians of the land on which our shareholders and fellow directors currently stand to view and listen to this AGM.



Joining me today in person my fellow are directors on left, Frank Casarottii, Kiera Grant, Sarah Morgan, Jonathan Nicholas. And joining me online is Geoff R. Wilson and Kate Thorley. And Kate is also CEO of Wilson Asset Management. I'm