Apr 26, 2023 / 03:30AM GMT

Geoffrey James Wilson - Future Generation Global Investment Company Limited - Founder & Acting Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good afternoon and welcome to the eighth Future Generation Investment Company Limited Annual General Meeting. This is a hybrid meeting, will be held both online and in-person here at The Fullerton Hotel, Sydney.



I'd like to initially acknowledge the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation and pay my respects to elders past and present. I also acknowledge the custodians of the land and waters on which our shareholders and fellow directors currently stand to view and listen to today's AGM. (foreign language). That's welcome to all our shareholders. Thank you for joining us and for your continued support of Future Generation Global.



My name is Geoff Wilson. I'll be acting -- I'm acting Chair of the Board of Directors. And joining me here today is my fellow directors: Kiera Grant, Kate Thorley, Frank Casarotti, Geoffrey R. Wilson and -- that's right. And also Jonathan Nicholas will be joining us. The -- and Sarah Morgan, another one of our directors, is joining