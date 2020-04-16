Apr 16, 2020 / 01:00AM GMT

Louise Walsh - Future Generation Investment Company Limited - Chief Executive Officer



Thank you to those participants who have already sent in questions. We will cover the common question sent in first before opening up to the webinar and caller questions. If we don't get through all questions today, we will come back to everyone who has asked a question over the coming days.



Now firstly, the reason for the call. I mean with the uncertainty and volatility in the markets due to coronavirus and its impact, we thought it was opportune to schedule this investor update between our last investor call on the 12th of March, which covered our end of year results; and the next shareholder update, which is scheduled for May 21.



Here to discuss things with me is Future Generation Founder and Director, Geoff Wilson, who is also the Chair of the FGX Investment Committee and also sits on the FGG Investment Committee. We have also invited John Coombe, FGX Investment Committee member and Principal Consultant and a Director at Investment Consulting firm, JANA. JANA is one of Australia's leading investment