Jun 17, 2021 / 12:00AM GMT

Jonathan Alfred Grey Trollip - Future Generation Investment Company Limited - Chairman



[Amy] or anybody can tell me otherwise. Bear with us, this is a hybrid meeting. The first we've done when we've got you both present and we've got an online presence as well. So [Kristen] has closed the door, so we're ready to go. Thank you very much.



Good morning, everyone, and a very warm welcome on a cold winter's day to the seventh AGM of Future Generation Investment Company. I'm Jonathan Trollip, Chairman, and I'll be chairing today's meeting. As I just mentioned, on account of COVID, we have a hybrid meeting today with shareholders present, and it's nice to see some familiar faces and also a number of shareholders online.



Before we begin



(technical difficulty)



and the other directors, Geoff Wilson, David Leeton and David Paradice. And we have online Jesse Hamilton who, as I mentioned, is indisposed, but we wish him a speedy recovery. And we have from Mertons, [James Williams], who's over there, who will be taking the minutes today. And Sandra McIntosh who will be joining the