May 26, 2022 / 03:30AM GMT

Jonathan Alfred Grey Trollip - Future Generation Investment Company Limited - Chairman



Hi, everyone, it's past 1:30 p.m. So a very warm welcome to everybody to the Eighth Annual General Meeting of Future Generation Investment Company. I'm Jonathan Trollip, I'm Chair of the Board, and I'll be chairing the meeting today. As was last year, it's a hybrid meeting. So we allow people to be here in person, and thank you very much, everybody, who's attending in person. It's great to see you and also online.



Before we begin, I'd like to acknowledge the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation and pay my respects to the elders past and present being the custodians of this land on which I stand for tens of thousands of years. I also acknowledge the custodians of the land on which our shareholders and fellow Directors currently stand to view and listen to today's AGM from other locations.



As you may have seen from the announcement this morning, this is my final AGM as Chair. I'll be retiring at the end of July, and I'm absolutely thrilled that Mike Baird will be appointed as the new chair effective July 31