Apr 26, 2023 / 04:30AM GMT

Jonathan Alfred Grey Trollip - Future Generation Investment Company Limited - Chairman



All right. Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to the ninth Annual General Meeting of Future Generation Investment Company. This is a hybrid meeting, both online and here in person and thanks for those who are in line. We appreciate you joining as well. But before we begin, I'd like to pay my respects and like to acknowledge the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation and obviously, pay my respects to elders of past, present and future, who are the custodians of this land on which I stand and have been for tens of thousands of years.



So I'm joined today obviously as the Chair, but joining me are the fellow directors, who you can see there. We have Stephanie. We have Geoff. We have Gabriel and Kate and David Leeton as well. David Paradise is, an apology. And obviously, we have the CEO with us, Caroline, and also the Joint Company Secretary, Jesse Hamilton, together with Sandra McIntosh from Acclime, Australia and Sylvia Wallace is a representative from our auditors, Pitcher and Partners, and they're going to be available